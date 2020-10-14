James (Jim) Joseph Tankersley
West Chester, OH - James (Jim) Joseph Tankersley, 73, of West Chester, Ohio, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, in 1947 to the late James Edwin Tankersley and Virginia Richardson Tankersley. Upon graduating from Fairfield High School in 1965, he attended The Ohio State University where he received a degree in Computer Science in 1969. After two years of active military service and six years in the reserves, he achieved the rank of Captain. He had a rewarding career with P&G in Information Technology. His greatest accomplishments in life are having two children who love the Lord and passing a legacy to his grandchildren.
He is survived by his former wife, Sue Tankersley; son, Brandon Tankersley; daughter, Alyssa (Chris) Angel, and his two grandsons, Ethan and Tanner.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 am with visitation starting at 10 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at West Chester Nazarene Church on 7951 Tylersville Rd in West Chester, Ohio.
