|
|
James Keller
Loveland - Age 86. Passed away September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Clare (nee Hegener) Keller. Devoted father of Steve Keller, Tom (Angie) Keller, Nancy (Doug) West, Scott (Jeanie) Keller, and the late Robert P. Keller. Loving grandfather of Stephanie (Brian) Hadnot, Alex Keller, Megan (Alex) Kraeutle, Brian Keller, Natalie West, Alison West, Ashley Keller, and Matthew Keller. Great grandfather of Parker & Avery Hadnot. Friends may greet the family at St. Margaret of York Church, 9499 Columbia Rd., Loveland, OH 45140 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a . See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019