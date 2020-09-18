James "Jim" Kennedy Sr.
Beloved husband of 36 years to Beverly Kennedy (nee Schaich), loving father of Kim Kennedy, Deborah Kennedy and James (Heather) Kennedy Jr., dear grandfather of Justin, Haley and Braeden, loving uncle of Colleen (Josh) and great-uncle of Mason, also several nieces and nephews, loving brother-in-law of Ed (Sharon) Schaich and Bill (Ann) Schaich. Passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 5-8PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday September 23rd at 10AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
