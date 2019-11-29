Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
10272 U.S. Hwy 42
Union, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
10272 U.S. Hwy 42
Union, OH
View Map
James L. Dault Obituary
James L. Dault

Florence - James L. Dault, 72 years of age, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Jim was born in Latonia, Kentucky to his late parents, Jacque E. Dault and Thelma Fichlie Dault. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Pat Jump Dault; his brother, Richard Dault (Pat); sister, Lynn Fite; and several Nieces and Nephews. Jim loved to ride his motorcycle. He also ran on the Erlanger/Elsmere Life Squad. Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 10272 U.S. Hwy 42, Union, Kentucky 41091 beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019
