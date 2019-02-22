Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kidd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Kidd

Obituary Condolences

James L. Kidd Obituary
James L. Kidd

Villa Hills - James L. Kidd, Sr., 75, of Villa Hills, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He attended Xavier University and retired as a Project Manager for Hemmer Industries. He was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Local Union 698 as well as a former Fireman and Engineer for B & O Railroad. Jim was also a member of Latonia Baptist Church and enjoyed boating and spending time at Williamstown Lake and working on his 1965 GTO. He is predeceased by his son, Glenn Louis Kidd. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Connie Lovell Kidd; son, James (Marissa) Kidd, Jr.; daughter, Jennifer Kidd; brother, Robert Kidd; and grandchildren, Ethan and Emma. Visitation 10 AM until Funeral Service at 12 Noon on Monday, February 25 - all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME - LATONIA. Interment at Forest Lawn. Memorials to . For directions and private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now