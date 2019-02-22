|
James L. Kidd
Villa Hills - James L. Kidd, Sr., 75, of Villa Hills, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He attended Xavier University and retired as a Project Manager for Hemmer Industries. He was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Local Union 698 as well as a former Fireman and Engineer for B & O Railroad. Jim was also a member of Latonia Baptist Church and enjoyed boating and spending time at Williamstown Lake and working on his 1965 GTO. He is predeceased by his son, Glenn Louis Kidd. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Connie Lovell Kidd; son, James (Marissa) Kidd, Jr.; daughter, Jennifer Kidd; brother, Robert Kidd; and grandchildren, Ethan and Emma. Visitation 10 AM until Funeral Service at 12 Noon on Monday, February 25 - all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME - LATONIA. Interment at Forest Lawn. Memorials to . For directions and private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019