James L. Strauss
Cincinnati - James L. Strauss passed away on November 12, 2020.
He was born on August 24, 1944 to the late Lester H. Strauss and Rosalie Grossman Strauss. James graduated from Indiana University and received an MBA from Columbia University in New York City.
James is survived by his brother Stephen D. Strauss (Karen L. Shinkle), his nephew Laird S. Strauss (Nicole) of Arlington, VA and his cousin Abby G. Rozga of Baltimore, MD. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com