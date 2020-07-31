James L. Welborn



Cincinnati - Born September 19, 1933 peacefully departed this earth on July 26, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. After a successful 50 +-year career at PMC Specialties Group, Inc formerly known as Sherwin Williams Chemicals, James retired in 2000. James leaves to cherish his memory: his beautiful and loving wife, Jacquelyn Welborn, his daughters, Carla Welborn (Silver Spring, MD) and (Donna Peeples) his grandchildren, DePone Guyton and Madison Welborn (Silver Spring, MD), a great-grandson, DePone Guyton, Jr. and his sister Clara Mitchell (Houston, TX) as well as a host of family and friends. Per the family wishes, there will be no services at this time; however, there will be a visitation held on Monday, August 3 from 12pm to 2pm at The Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel located at 8352 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45237.









