James Lambert
James Lambert

Okeana - "Jim" beloved husband of Andrea (nee Holcomb). Loving father of Kelly Lambert, Kirk (Kimberly) Lambert and Katie (Billy) Dillenburger. Caring grandfather of Leah, Andrew, Lauryn, Zachary, Aiden, Owen, Wyatt and Josie. Survived by siblings, Carol, Connie, Mary Jo, Mike, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He passed July 23, 2020. Age of 70. Visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 from 8AM-9:30AM at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home (10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison, OH 45030), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard Church (7130 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247) at 10AM. Memorials may be made out to St. Bernard Church. Neidhardminges.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
