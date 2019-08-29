|
|
James L."Chopper" Cavana
Fort Thomas - James L. "Chopper" Cavana, 74, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on August 26, 2019 at his home in Ft. Thomas, KY. Jim worked for Brinks Armored Car in Cincinnati. Jim excelled in swimming and diving at Bellevue High School. Jim is acknowledged in Ripley's Believe It or Not for swimminig on the Bellevue High School swim team at age 8. Jim won the KY State High School Division Diving Championship 8 of 9 years, beginning in the fourth grade. He was All Conference and All State Honorable Mention in Football. And he dove off of the Ohio River Bridge when he graduated from Bellevue High School. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Milton Cavana, his mother, Jane Cavana, and Joan Cavana. Jim survived by his daughter, Jami (Chuck) Briede, his son, Jimmy Cavana, and his brother, Jeff (Helen) Cavana. Jim is also survived by his grandchildren, Will & Summar Briede, Jordan Briede, Justin Cavana, Josh Cavana, and Kourtnee Cavana, 3 great grandchildren and 4 nephews. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, KY. Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Bellevue High School Athletic Department 201 Center St. Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019