James Leland Troxell
1927 - 2020
James Leland Troxell

Zionsville, IN - James Leland Troxell passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Jim, as he was commonly known, was born in Covington, KY on June 23, 1927 to parents, Leland and Marie (Bracken) Troxell. He served his country honorably during WWII in the Army Air Corp. Jim earned his bachelor's degree from Xavier University, Ohio and worked as a Production Manager for General Electric during his career. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Rosina M. "Rose" Troxell on Dec. 28, 2019. He is survived by his son, Timothy Troxell (wife, Lisa) and granddaughter, Abby Troxell as well as his son, Jim Troxell and family.

An outdoors Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis. Burial will follow the mass at Lincoln Memory Gardens, Whitestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Encephalitis Society or Christ the King Catholic Church.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
AUG
4
Burial
Lincoln Memory Gardens
