Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Crown Hill Memorial Park
11825 Pippin Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Leo Stacy


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
James Leo Stacy Obituary
James Leo Stacy

Norwood - Stacy, James Leo, age 73, of Norwood passed away on February 12, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1945 in Cincinnati to the late William and Ruby Stacy. James was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for 42 years. He is survived by his nephew, Matthew Stacy; Niece, Michal Stacy; Sister in law, Mary Frances Stacy; and dear friends, Michelle Davies and her family. James is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Carl John Stacy.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at noon at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 11825 Pippin Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Family and friends may meet at the entrance to the cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.