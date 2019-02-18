|
James Leo Stacy
Norwood - Stacy, James Leo, age 73, of Norwood passed away on February 12, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1945 in Cincinnati to the late William and Ruby Stacy. James was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for 42 years. He is survived by his nephew, Matthew Stacy; Niece, Michal Stacy; Sister in law, Mary Frances Stacy; and dear friends, Michelle Davies and her family. James is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Carl John Stacy.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at noon at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 11825 Pippin Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Family and friends may meet at the entrance to the cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019