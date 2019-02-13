|
James Louis Haenning
Morgan Twp, OH - Age 71, passed away Feb. 8, 2019. Longtime farmer and owner operator of Haenning Excavating. Husband of Rosemary (Sterwerf); father of Sue (Mike) Bolser, Sarah (Herb) Summe, and Jenny (Chris) Lykins and the late Jimmy Haenning; and grandfather of 8. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Friday, Feb. 15, from 5-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, Shandon, OH on Saturday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Morgan Twp. Fire Dept. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019