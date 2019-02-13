Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Shandon, OH
View Map
James Louis Haenning Obituary
James Louis Haenning

Morgan Twp, OH - Age 71, passed away Feb. 8, 2019. Longtime farmer and owner operator of Haenning Excavating. Husband of Rosemary (Sterwerf); father of Sue (Mike) Bolser, Sarah (Herb) Summe, and Jenny (Chris) Lykins and the late Jimmy Haenning; and grandfather of 8. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Friday, Feb. 15, from 5-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, Shandon, OH on Saturday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Morgan Twp. Fire Dept. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019
