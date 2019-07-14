Services
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 E Silverbell Rd
Orion Charter Township, MI 48360
248-371-3777
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 E Silverbell Rd
Orion Charter Township, MI 48360
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 E Silverbell Rd
Orion Charter Township, MI 48360
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
771 Old Perch Rd.
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
771 Old Perch Rd.
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. James Louis McDonald

Add a Memory
Dr. James Louis McDonald Obituary
Dr. James Louis McDonald

Auburn Hills, MI - McDonald, Dr. James Louis, age 83 of Auburn Hills, Michigan. July 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine; dear father of Peter (Elaine) McDonald, Julia Cox, and Anne (Dean) Ortel; loving grandfather of nine, and two great granddaughters; brother of Thomas (Sharon) McDonald. Visitation Wednesday July 17, 2019, 3-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion, Michigan. Funeral Mass Thursday July 18, 2019 ,10 a.m. with an instate time of 9:30 a.m. at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Rd., Rochester Hills, Michigan. Interment Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak, Michigan. Suggested memorials to the of Michigan Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now