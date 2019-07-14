|
Dr. James Louis McDonald
Auburn Hills, MI - McDonald, Dr. James Louis, age 83 of Auburn Hills, Michigan. July 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine; dear father of Peter (Elaine) McDonald, Julia Cox, and Anne (Dean) Ortel; loving grandfather of nine, and two great granddaughters; brother of Thomas (Sharon) McDonald. Visitation Wednesday July 17, 2019, 3-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion, Michigan. Funeral Mass Thursday July 18, 2019 ,10 a.m. with an instate time of 9:30 a.m. at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Rd., Rochester Hills, Michigan. Interment Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak, Michigan. Suggested memorials to the of Michigan Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019