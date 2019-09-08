Services
Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 878-1777
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
James Lucas Sr.


1947 - 2019
James Lucas Sr. Obituary
James Lucas, Sr.

Hebron - James Lucas, Sr., 72, of Hebron, Ky died on Thurs. Sept. 5, 2019.

He is survived by two children Michelle Schuster and James Lucas, Jr.; two grandchildren Mallory Schuster and James Lucas, III; 11 siblings and many friends.

Funeral will be at 11am Tues., Sept. 10, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northern Ky Chapel, Erlanger, Ky. with visitation at the funeral home 6-9pm Mon., Sept. 9, 2019. Burial at Ky Veterans Cemetery North.

www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
