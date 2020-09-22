Dr. James Lynn Combs
Ft. Mitchell - Dr. James Lynn Combs, 72, died September 18th, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a well-fought battle with cancer. He had a distinguished career as well as a full and rewarding life.
Born in 1948 in Kingsport, TN, Jim was preceded by his parents, Glen Edward Combs and Audrey Hill Combs, in death. He is survived by his wife, Connie Lyons Combs, their three daughters, Emily Susanne Combs (Michael) Hellmann, Elizabeth Lynn Combs and Ellen Marie Combs, a grandchild, Owen James Hellmann, and his brothers, Ronald Joe Combs, Russell Owen Combs and John David Combs.
He began his medical residency in 1973 in Johnson City, TN, followed by his Internship at St. Elizabeth Hospital in 1977. He then became a physician on staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital in the Emergency Department for over 40 years. At the time of his death, he was employed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky Medical Licensure Board and Medical Review Panel. He was also on the medical admission board for the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.
Dr. Combs was a pioneer for prehospital care treatment and training. His leadership and wisdom were a vital piece in the startup of AEDS on BLS ambulances in Kenton County. The inauguration of this program allowed all ambulances to have lifesaving capabilities for patients in cardiac arrest. Due to Dr. Combs's proficiency and knowledge in prehospital care, he was asked to serve as medical director for the entire Kenton County area ambulances and St. Elizabeth paramedics. His expertise was utilized at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport where he served on the Disaster Committee. Additionally, he served on SWAT for the Dixie Policy Authority for Kenton County, KY. Jim received awards from the State of Kentucky for his work in emergency medicine instruction and his teaching leadership. For over 20 years, he served on the Risk Management Committee at St. Elizabeth Hospital and he was awarded for his dedication and support as a Medical Director for its Advanced Life Support program. As a result of his commitment to the medical profession, he received a 30-year Certificate of Achievement by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. Lastly, Jim received a Certificate of Achievement for Disaster Planning and Management for emergency physicians.
Jim was goal-oriented, seeking excellence in a wide variety of interests and was known as a modern Renaissance man. A devoted gun enthusiast, he was a champion pistol shooter and A Governor's Top Ten. As a young man, he worked as a carpenter for his father, a house builder. Later he built his own house with handmade, dovetailed walnut kitchen cabinets. Furniture and an intricately designed guitar with exotic woods stood out among many other projects. He made toys for his children and, more recently, Damascus kitchen knives for Connie, his daughters and a friend.
He was also an inventor, chef and investor. There was little if anything he could not do with skill and aplomb. Once challenged to weld the crack of dawn, eye-witnesses claimed he succeeded. A wide-ranging reader, he pursued classic mystery novels and political biographies. Movies and classical music were additional interests. An avid note-maker, he was exceptionally well-organized. He enjoyed solving complicated mathematical problems without pen and paper. Jim was also an enthusiastic traveler both here and abroad.
With a life-time devoted to the outdoors, Jim enjoyed horticulture, hiking, skiing, scuba diving, fishing, and hunting fowl and deer. He always felt closest to God in nature, and heartily felt, "My cathedral is being out in nature at dawn and dust, it is truly magical." Jim was a service-oriented gentleman who will be dearly missed by his family, friends and community.
Services to commemorate Dr. James Combs will begin on Friday, September 25th with a visitation from 4:00PM-7:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10:00AM at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Due to COVID-19, guests attending Jim's services will be asked to wear their own face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends can send memorial donations to The St. Elizabeth Foundation c/o Cancer Care fund at 1 Medical Village Drive Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
