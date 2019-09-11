Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
First Church of Christ
Burlington, OH
James Lynn "Jim" Graves


1943 - 2019
James Lynn "Jim" Graves Obituary
James Lynn "Jim" Graves

Hebron - James Lynn "Jim" Graves, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at his beloved Hebron, KY farm. Jim was born on November 18, 1943 to the late Robert and Mildred Graves. After graduating from Boone County High School in 1962, Jim worked for Ammon Nursery and REA Express, followed by a 28 year career with Delta Airlines as a customer service agent. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Joyce A. Graves, children Dean Graves (Gina) of Falmouth, KY, Dottie L. Boone (Tommy) of Burlington, KY, and Dawn L. Cocales (Brett) of Cypress, TX. Grandchildren: Adam and Emily Graves, Alicia and Alexis Boone, and Alexandra and Carson Cocales. Jim is also survived by his sister Linda Bryant (Robert) of Burlington, KY and many loving nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10am at First Church of Christ in Burlington. The Interment will be at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to First Church of Christ (Trio Service) 6080 Camp Ernst Rd. Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019
