James M. Bishop
Villa Hills - James M. Bishop, 68, of Villa Hills, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his daughter (Sis's, special care giver) residence. He was a Tugboat Operator for McGinnis / Carlisle Company in Ludlow. James was preceded in death by his brothers, Elbert, Donnie, and Lonnie Bishop. Survivors include his daughters, April Bishop (Whitis) of Stanford, KY, Jamie "Sissy" (Danny) Crawford of Villa Hills; sons, James "Buddy" (Stacy) Bishop of Yosemite, KY, William "Willie"(Casey) Bishop Stanford, KY; 10 grandchildren, Sierra & O'Niel Whitis, Danielle & Ryan Crawford, Shelby(William) Hatter, Wyatt T (Kassidy) Bishop, Garret James Bishop, Jacob B. (Kayla) Bishop, Wade Bishop, Lexi Bishop; great-grandchildren, Xavier James & Duke T Bishop, Claire, Adeline, and Jacye Bishop; many nieces and nephews. Visitation is on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM to the hour of service at 12:00 noon all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, KY. Rev. Bobby Smith holding services. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
