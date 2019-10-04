|
James M. Hennegan
Cincinnati - James Michael Hennegan, born March 14, 1948, Bellevue, KY, departed October 1, 2019 at the age of 71, Cincinnati, OH. Jim lived life simply and to the fullest. Son of the late Thomas and Mary Hennegan, brother of (Mary) Patricia Lotterer (Donald), the late Thomas Hennegan (Patricia), and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also survived by best friend Greg Hoffman. He was a devoted team member at Jackson Adult Center. Jim was a great fan of all Cincinnati sports teams, an avid bowler in Special Olympics, lover of music, checkers and antique cars. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. John Fisher Church, Newtown, OH. Visitation in church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stepping Stones https://steppingstonesohio.org/donate-stepping-stones/. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019