Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Norwood - "Hammer" age 79, passed away on March 9, 2019. James was born in Stearns, KY to Frances Vickery and Agnes Vickery. James was married to Betty Vickery for 52 years. He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Margaret Merrill and brother, Billy Joe Vickery. James is survived by wife,Betty Vickery; daughters, Tracy (Scott Miller) Gold, Jamie (James) Arthur; grandchildren, Emily Gold, Rhyan Arthur and Judd Arthur; nieces and nephews, Dan Ridener, Sissy and Jim Riley, Kim Alsept, Todd Ridener, Mary Ridener and Mary Hensley. James will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Friends may call on Tuesday, March 12,2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Services for Mr James Vickery will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the Norwood Public Schools Athletic Department, 2020 Sherman Ave., Norwood, Ohio 45212. Arrangements by Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
