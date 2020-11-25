James Mackie



Florence - James Thomas Mackie, 89 years old, beloved husband of Miriam V (nee Sander) Mackie, loving father of David P. Mackie and Gordon T. Mackie and loving grandfather of Amanda Mackie Harvey. Jim was born in Cincinnati Good Samaritan Hospital in 1931. His parents Jessie Mackie and John Mackie, in the '29 depression, suffered financially and returned to Rutherglan, Scotland, near Glasgow, Scotland, to live with other relatives during World War ll. When Jim was 16 years old, a US citizen born in the US, brought his parents with him to Cincinnati, Ohio. Jim was employed at Cincinnati Milling Machine in Oakley where he enrolled in the Training School (later the name of the machine manufacturing company was changed to Cincinnati Milacron) after almost 50 years at various jobs. Jim was a sales project engineer which meant he was meeting with other company's representatives who would buy at least one special machine or more of Cincinnati Milacron's million dollar machines. Jim and Miriam were married in 1954. Jim also was in the US Naval Reserves. His hobbies were bowling and golf. He was friendly to many people. We believe in God and Jesus Christ and believe that Jesus Christ has called Jim to live in Heaven. Donations should be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in memory of James T. Mackie. No public service. Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Florence is honored to be serving the family.









