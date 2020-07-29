James Marshall Collins III



Fort Lauderdale, FL - James Marshall Collins, III, passed away on July 27, 2020 at the age of 76. He was a resident of Fort Lauderdale, Florida since 2008, but also a longtime resident of his home state of Kentucky.



Jim was born on September 7, 1943, in Maysville, Kentucky to James Marshall Collins, Jr. and Anne (O'Neill) Collins, who precede him in death. He attended St. Patrick's School, where he was active in sports and was senior class president of the class of 1961. He graduated from Xavier University in the class of 1965, where he studied accounting, later earning his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. He received his juris doctorate following graduation from Salmon P. Chase College of Law, class of 1969. He excelled in his chosen profession of tax law.



He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kimberly Ann Collins. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol (Calvert) Collins; his beloved sister, Mary Nell (Albert) Bolger; his loving children, Lisa Carol Collins, James Marshall (Cecilia) Collins, IV, and Andrew Calvert (Lyn) Collins; and six treasured grandchildren, Morgan, Cameron, Carolyn, Michael, Calvert and Nicholas. He is also survived by many other loving family members, including brother-in-law Charles (Bonnie) Calvert, several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends in Maysville, Cincinnati and Fort Lauderdale.



A celebration of his life will be planned and announced at a later date, when services are able to be convened unfettered. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the: Kimberly Ann Collins Memorial Scholarship Fund at Villa Madonna Academy, 2500 Amsterdam Road, Villa Hills, Kentucky, 41017 - or to the non-profit organization of your choice. The family thanks you for your love, support, thoughts and prayers.









