|
|
James McBride
Harrison - Husband of the late Margaret (nee Wurzbacher) McBride; father of: Jim F. (Jill) McBride, Vicki (Rob) Power, Lori (Greg) Kist, Jackie (Steve) Means, Jennifer (Brian) Schultz, Stan (Christy) McBride; grandpa of 16 & 6 great grandchildren. Brother of the late Barbara Corns & uncle to Kelly (Patrick) Wheatley. Visitation is Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM at Brater Winter Funeral Home, Harrison. Mass will be held on 10 am on Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Harrison. In lieu of flowers memorials to LOVS through the funeral home. Full obit. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020