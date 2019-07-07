|
James Michael "Mike" Mulligan
Florence - James Michael "Mike" Mulligan, 59, of Florence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Covington, KY on December 5, 1959, Mike was the son of Eloise and the late James Mulligan. He loved baseball, playing for Otto Printing Little League, Lloyd High School, Midland Guardian Traveling Team and college ball at Ohio University. After college Mike coached his son in Knothole Baseball and played on several softball teams. He also enjoyed fishing and was a volunteer firefighter for the Erlanger Fire Department. In addition to his father, Mike was preceded in death by his aunt: Billie Sue Roberts. Mike is survived by his mother: Eloise Mulligan; son: Trey (Brenda Patchin) Mulligan; sister: Monica (Bruce) Smith; nephew: Justin (Eileen) Brinkman; great-nephew: Boston Brinkman; great-niece: Teagan Brinkman; aunt: Marcella (Dennis) Ashcraft; uncle: Hollis Roberts and all of his close family and friends. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 6:00 P.M. at Erlanger United Methodist Church, 31 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. Memorials are suggested in Mike's name to Erlanger United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019