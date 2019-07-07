Services
Erlanger United Methodist Chr
31 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Erlanger United Methodist Church
31 Commonwealth Avenue
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Erlanger United Methodist Church
31 Commonwealth Avenue
Erlanger, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mulligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael "Mike" Mulligan


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
James Michael "Mike" Mulligan Obituary
James Michael "Mike" Mulligan

Florence - James Michael "Mike" Mulligan, 59, of Florence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Covington, KY on December 5, 1959, Mike was the son of Eloise and the late James Mulligan. He loved baseball, playing for Otto Printing Little League, Lloyd High School, Midland Guardian Traveling Team and college ball at Ohio University. After college Mike coached his son in Knothole Baseball and played on several softball teams. He also enjoyed fishing and was a volunteer firefighter for the Erlanger Fire Department. In addition to his father, Mike was preceded in death by his aunt: Billie Sue Roberts. Mike is survived by his mother: Eloise Mulligan; son: Trey (Brenda Patchin) Mulligan; sister: Monica (Bruce) Smith; nephew: Justin (Eileen) Brinkman; great-nephew: Boston Brinkman; great-niece: Teagan Brinkman; aunt: Marcella (Dennis) Ashcraft; uncle: Hollis Roberts and all of his close family and friends. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 6:00 P.M. at Erlanger United Methodist Church, 31 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. Memorials are suggested in Mike's name to Erlanger United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.