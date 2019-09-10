|
Very Reverend James "Jim" Michael Ryan
Ft. Mitchell - Very Reverend James "Jim" Michael Ryan JCL, 75, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills, KY after a brief illness.Fr. James Ryan was ordained a priest on May 17, 1975 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption. For many years he served as a full-time teacher and Headmaster at Covington Latin High School while assisting at many different parishes. Eventually he also earned a doctorate degree in Canon Law and has served in our Diocesan Tribunal. Father Ryan served as pastor of St. Philip Church in Melbourne, KY and was pastor of St. Henry Church, Erlanger, KY from 1999 until he retired in July 2015. Father Ryan enjoyed being part of the Blessed Sacrament Church community where he continued to serve as a priest, but without the administrative responsibilities. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lois Ryan; Brother Bob Ryan; Nephew Sean Ealy; brother-in-law Carl Gregory. He is survived by sisters Barbara Ryan Gregory and Kathleen Ealy (Lee); sister-in-law Mary Beth Feldhake Ryan and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. with a Vigil at 7 p.m. at Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, 1140 Madison Avenue Covington, KY; Visitation prior to Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5 p.m.- 6:15 p.m. Mass at 6:30pm at the Cathedral. Burial will be private at St. Stephens Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials to Covington Latin High School, 21 E. 11th St. Covington, KY 41011 or Priest Retirement Fund of Diocese of Covington ,1125 Madison Avenue Covington, KY. Linnemann Family Funeral Homes is serving the family. www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019