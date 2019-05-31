Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Augsburg Lutheran Church
11676 Hamilton Ave
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Augsburg Lutheran Church
11676 Hamilton Ave
James Michael Vander (Jim) Meer


1945 - 2019
James Michael Vander (Jim) Meer Obituary
James (Jim) Michael Vander Meer

- - James (Jim) Michael Vander Meer passed away on May 28, 2019. Jim was born on February 23, 1945 in Le Mars, Iowa to the late Peter and Margaret (Tuynman) Vander Meer. Jim was a resident of Fairfield and worked at Proctor & Gamble for 29 years.

Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn (Minard) Vander Meer, daughters Julie (Scott) Joehlin, Sarah (Steve) Peefer, and Jane (Brian) Weiler, six grandchildren, and many other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 11676 Hamilton Ave, on Saturday, June 1, at 2 pm. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm. Memorial donations may be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church. Condolences may be offered at avancefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019
