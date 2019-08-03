|
James Monday
Demossville - James "Jim" Aaron Monday of DeMossville passed away on July 29, 2019 at the UC Medical Center following a long battle with cancer. He was born on October 19, 1941 in Bonnie Blue, Virginia to the parents of the late Abby and Aaron Monday. On October 27, 1979, Jim married his beloved wife Teresa Kay Spencer, and she survives his passing. He was an Army veteran as a Crew Chief Engineer and proudly served his country during the Berlin Crisis in Germany. Jim enjoyed gardening, doing yard work, fishing, hunting, boating, water skiing, building things, being helpful to anyone that asked. Jim was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren and loved nothing more than spending time with family. His big claim to fame was making the world's most perfectly grilled hot dog. In addition to his wife of 40 years, Jim is survived by a daughter Lara, sons David Monday, Florida, and Aaron (Tammi) Monday, Falmouth, grandchildren Bradly, Rebecca, Alissa, Hadlee, and a baby on the way; sisters Barbara Crum, Michigan, Patty Haynes, Cincinnati, brothers Roland (Stevie) Monday, Cincinnati, and Rick (Laurie) Hildebrandt, Arizona and a host of nieces and nephews. Jim was greatly loved by his family and extended family and will be abundantly missed by all. A memorial service for Jim Monday will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Peoples Funeral Home, Butler. After the eulogy, the family will open the floor for anyone to share a fond memory of Jim. On line condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 3, 2019