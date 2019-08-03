Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Monday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Monday


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
James Monday Obituary
James Monday

Demossville - James "Jim" Aaron Monday of DeMossville passed away on July 29, 2019 at the UC Medical Center following a long battle with cancer. He was born on October 19, 1941 in Bonnie Blue, Virginia to the parents of the late Abby and Aaron Monday. On October 27, 1979, Jim married his beloved wife Teresa Kay Spencer, and she survives his passing. He was an Army veteran as a Crew Chief Engineer and proudly served his country during the Berlin Crisis in Germany. Jim enjoyed gardening, doing yard work, fishing, hunting, boating, water skiing, building things, being helpful to anyone that asked. Jim was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren and loved nothing more than spending time with family. His big claim to fame was making the world's most perfectly grilled hot dog. In addition to his wife of 40 years, Jim is survived by a daughter Lara, sons David Monday, Florida, and Aaron (Tammi) Monday, Falmouth, grandchildren Bradly, Rebecca, Alissa, Hadlee, and a baby on the way; sisters Barbara Crum, Michigan, Patty Haynes, Cincinnati, brothers Roland (Stevie) Monday, Cincinnati, and Rick (Laurie) Hildebrandt, Arizona and a host of nieces and nephews. Jim was greatly loved by his family and extended family and will be abundantly missed by all. A memorial service for Jim Monday will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Peoples Funeral Home, Butler. After the eulogy, the family will open the floor for anyone to share a fond memory of Jim. On line condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now