James Monroe Pfaff
Norwood - Age 83 of Norwood, died Saturday November 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lou Ann Pfaff, loving father of James (Denise) Jr., Bruce and David Pfaff; devoted grandfather of Johanna Pfaff and Karin (Austin) Householder. Son of the late Roy and Bertha Pfaff, also survived by Lauren Roberts, Kaitlyn Haik, and many family members. Machinist at Heekin Can and Wornick Foods. Union Local President IUE 729 for many years. Member of Bethel Baptist Temple. U.S. Navy Veteran. Visitation Thursday Nov. 19th at 12:00 pm until the funeral at 1:00 pm. at Bethel Baptist Temple 8501 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 with Pastor Larry Cornett presiding. Memorials suggested to City Gospel Mission. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com