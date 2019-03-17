|
James Nichol
Cincinnati - NICHOL, James Otto, passed away on October 25, 2015 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Jane Nichol nee King, loving father of James E. Nichol, Thomas K. Nichol, Nancy A. Shryock, Patricia L (Bob) Joecken, proud grandfather of Richard "Troy" (Beth) Joecken, Tracy E. (Joe) Broxterman, Robin M. Joecken, Jeffrey S. Joecken, Ellen M. (Steve) Smith, Andrew W. Shryock, Eric R. Shryock, great grandfather of Henry Nichol Joecken, Evelyn J. Joecken, Melanie J. Smith, Remy V. Broxterman, Zara R. Broxterman, Owen M. Smith. Dear brother of the late Louise Cordingley McClure. Graduate of Carnegie Tech as an Industrial Engineer. Retired from Procter & Gamble in 1987 after 40 years. He was a WWII Veteran and served in the United States Army in the South Pacific and reached the rank of Captain. Visitation was Friday, October 30, 2015 at the Gwen Mooney Funeral Home from 1:00-1:30 p.m. immediately followed by funeral service at 1:30 p.m. by Reverend Harold Chapman. Interment was at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019