James Nicholas Code
Verona - James Nicholas Code, 87, died May 22, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was a retired factory supervisor and Korean War Army veteran. He is survived by his wife: Doris Neal Code, a son: Dr. Nick Code and his wife Dr. Cindy Code of Louisville, KY., granddaughter: Ava Code of Louisville, KY., stepsons: Rick (Barb) Burrus, Steve (Trena) Burrus both of Florence, KY., brother: Bill (Rhonda) Code of Walton, KY., sisters: JoAnna Tatum of Avondale Estates, GA., Jackie Martin of Walton, KY. Services will be 2:30 pm Sat. June 1 at the Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home, Verona. Visitation will be Sat. 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm. Burial with military honors will be in the New Bethel Cemetery, Verona. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019