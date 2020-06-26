James Niehaus
Burlington - James Paul Niehaus, 88, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Chesterwood Village, in West Chester. James was born in Cincinnati, OH on February 24, 1932 to the late Paul B. and Elizabeth (Piening) Niehaus. During his life, James served in the US Army, was the former Executive Vice President of Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC and was a member of St. Timothy Church. James was preceded in death by his parents, as well as, his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Grace Niehaus and his brother-in-law Don Bramble. He is survived by his wife Joyce (Eigel) Niehaus and children: Mark Niehaus (Martha), Julie Niehaus, Jennifer McCulloch, Wendy Van Kirk (Burton), and grandchildren: Abigail Olbert (Christian) , James P. Niehaus (Hunter), Colby Niehaus, Kyle Niehaus, Siobhan McCulloch, Kaitlin McCulloch, Grace McCulloch, Heather McCulloch, Josh Van Kirk and Elisabeth Van Kirk, and siblings: Dennis Niehaus (Donna), Bernard Niehaus (Peggy), Pauline Bramble, Catherine Schallon (Don), and Betty Ann Gardiner (John). A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Timothy Church in Union, KY from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation. It is requested that a mask be worn while attending the visitation and Mass. The interment will be held privately with the immediate family at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 502 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9950 or to a local food pantry. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.