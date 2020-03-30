|
|
James David Nordloh passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born June 20, 1963 to Jim and Barbara Nordloh of Terrace Park. Jim was the youngest of 9 siblings, and is preceded in death by his father Jim, and his oldest brother Lee. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Carol (nee Dickerson), his two sons, Jimmy and Jack, mother Barbara, siblings Denise Strasser (the late David), Diane Gilcrest (Steve), Peggy Stevens (Bill), Mike, Debbie Davis (Roger), Donna Bruggemeyer (John), Judy McCabe (the late Kevin), 16 nieces and nephews, 1 great niece and 1 great nephew.
A graduate of Mariemont High School and the University of Cincinnati, Jim was a successful real estate broker and entrepreneur.
Jim lived an unapologetically genuine life; from his ability to approach strangers and forge lifelong friendships, to putting in the hard and unglamorous work of building a personal business. Jim shared his many passions with those close to him. He and Carol were always on the hunt for live music and adventure. Jim passed on his love of cycling to his son Jimmy. His passion for golf was shared with his youngest son Jack who won 2 tickets in "The USGA Lottery" to the 2016 Masters where they had the time of their lives.
Jim loved to travel; especially out west. From hitching a ride to Wyoming in his college days to work on a cattle ranch, to trips to The Hangin' J Ranch in Montana, to years later visiting his oldest son then living in Colorado where he and Carol completed a Western States National Park "bucket list" trip.
Cars were another of Jim's passions. From his early days driving (and crashing) Ramblers and Mustangs, to obtaining his "high school dream car", a 1979 Porsche 911 that he loved to drive through the hills of Cincinnati. "A clean car is a happy car" he would say, and he could be seen most frequently in his driveway washing any car that was parked in it for longer than half an hour.
Jim's passing comes as a sudden shock to the immeasurable network of people whose lives he touched. We are grateful to know that Jim spent his 56 years enjoying a life full of laughter, adventure and unforgettable stories. Whether it was piloting a catamaran through the Caribbean or setting up the annual 4th of July fireworks at The Farm with Ed, Jim always had a warm smile and a cool confidence that reassured. Those who knew him best loved him the way we reserve for the headstrong and bold. Jim held these words written by the late great Robert Hunter dear, and we find comfort in believing them to be true:
"Going home, going home
By the waterside I will rest my bones.
Listen to the river sing sweet songs
To rock my soul."
A Celebration of Life will take place at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the cause of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020