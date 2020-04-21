|
James "Jim" Norman Reinhold
Bond Hill - James "Jim" Norman Reinhold, born April 4, 1929 to the late Helen and E. Norman Reinhold, passed away suddenly on April 17, 2020. Age 91. Beloved husband of Charlotte C. Reinhold (nee Lohmueller); cherished father of Judy, James (Kim), Thomas (Laura), Dorothy (Greg) Mullins, Diane (Chris) Goddard, Barbara (Tom) Frey, Janet Clements, Joanne (Paul) Lutmer. Loving grandfather of Matthew (Courtney) Reinhold, Ellen Reinhold, Mark (Emily) Reinhold, Ben Reinhold, Marybeth Reinhold, Emma Mullins, the late Colby Goddard, Adam Goddard, Grace Goddard, Catherine Frey, Luke Frey, Anna Frey, Kelly Lutmer, Alex Lutmer, Scott Lutmer, and great granddaughter Ada Reinhold. Jim is survived by his sister Doris Delany, sisters in law Bonnie Reinhold, Rita Engel and Barbara Lohmueller; and brother in law Joseph Lohmueller. Jim was preceded in death by his sister Joan (Phil) Shriver, brother Donald Reinhold; sisters in law Rosie (John) Timmer, Dorothy (Arthur) Theler, and brothers in law Dan Delany, Herman Lohmueller, Charley (Ginny) Lohmueller, Donald Engel, Paul (Marcia) Lohmueller, Al Lohmueller, Elmer Lohmueller, and Jerry Lohmueller. Loving uncle to 33 nephews and nieces. Jim was a lifelong resident of Bond Hill and member of the Church of the Resurrection (formerly St. Agnes) in Bond Hill. In 1951, he was drafted and proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War until 1953. Jim and Charlotte were married in 1955 and enjoyed over 64 years of marriage. Jim was an active member in the American Legion Post 427 where he served as Commander for many years, was awarded the Lifetime American Legionnaire, and enjoyed time with many close, personal friends. He was also dedicated to the St. Patrick Knights of Columbus in Carthage, Ohio. He served on the VPHC Home Company, dedicated countless hours of volunteer service, regularly applied his vast mechanical knowledge to the benefit of the Council, and was always willing to help wherever he could. Jim was awarded the Honorary Life Member of St. Pat's Council 1747. Jim had a sharp mechanical mind and enjoyed fixing any electronic device, mechanical and electrical equipment, house appliance, watch or clock, and especially boat motors. Jim took pleasure in the outdoors, especially camping with friends and family, and fishing at his beloved "Fishing Cabin" in Canada. Jim will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Resurrection (1619 California Ave 45237) in Jim's name, or to the . Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home at mrfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020