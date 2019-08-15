Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James O. Jellison

Add a Memory
James O. Jellison Obituary
James O. Jellison

Colerain Twp. - JELLISON

James Oliver; Beloved husband of Mildred (nee Gugger) Jellison; Devoted father of Gayle (Jim) Brehm and James (Nancy) Jellison; Dear grandfather of Jeff (Bernadette) Tymitz, Kevin (Jamie) Tymitz, Nick (Danni) Tymitz, Adam (Michelle) Jellison, Sean (Sharon) Brehm, Liz (Shane) Hartley, Jim (Shannon) Brehm, Amanda (Jim) Darlack and 20 great grandchildren; Brother of the late Jack Jellison, Ruth Schulz, Gayle Jackson and Annabelle Fisher; Preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mike Tymitz; Jim passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 93; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at Corpus Christi Church 2014 Springdale Rd. (45231) on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now