James Oligee
Cincinnati - James E. Oligee, loving husband to the late June A. Oligee.Loving father of James(Rita) Oligee Jr.,Shari(Mike) Ballard and Stuart(Susan Cropper) Oligee.Beloved grandfather of 6 grandchildren,9 great-grandchildren,and 1 great-great grandchild.Dear brother to Charles and the late Louis Frank.James was preceded in death by his son,Jeffrey Oligee.He passed away Tuesday,September 24, 2019 at the age of 89.Visitation will be held Thursday,October 3rd from 12-1pm until time of service 1pm at Cedars of Lebanon Chapel,Spring Grove Cemetery. Interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019