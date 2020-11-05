1/1
James P. Mulvey
{ "" }
James P. Mulvey

James P. Mulvey of Mason Ohio, precious husband of Janet (nee Fallon) Mulvey for over 62 years. A loving father of Bridget (Jim) Robertson, Elaine (Dan) Vargo, Jim Mulvey and Tim (Cyndi) Mulvey, cherished grandfather of Jason, Nick (Angie), Emily (Nate), Erin (Aaron), Megan (Joe), Lauren, Mark (Jory), Kelly, Melissa (Nate), Katie, Fiona, Luke, Cody (Lacena), Corey (Veronica), Connor and 9 great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his precious daughter Elaine, his sisters, Carol and Karen, granddaughter Mary Elizabeth and his parents James and Elizabeth (Heiberger) Mulvey.

Jim passed away on November 5, 2020, at the age of 85. A Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home West Chester (Address) from 10 to 11. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 noon at The Community Good Sheppard. Please See Full obituary at Hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
