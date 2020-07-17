1/1
James Patrick "Jimmy" Fox
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jimmy" Patrick Fox, age 52, of Strunk, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

He was born on January 15, 1968, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to John and Ann (Winter) Fox. He is preceded in death by his father.

Surviving family include his mother, Ann Fox of Venice, Florida, his girlfriend Christina Colston of Strunk, and Colston's granddaughter, Lillyaona Harding of Strunk who lovingly called him "Papa Jimmy." He is also survived by his six siblings: Brigid Shields (Tom) of Rossford, Ohio, Kevin Fox of Venice, Florida, Martha Fox (the late Stu Mitchell) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brian Fox (Donna) of Cincinnati, Nonie Morris (Jeff) of Hampstead, North Carolina, and John Fox of Juneau, Alaska. He had several nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Jim was a carpenter and herpetologist and spent most of his days outdoors -- fishing, hunting, gardening and exploring.

Funeral services will be held at a later date due to the current situation. In keeping with the family's wishes, he was cremated. McCreary County Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left at mccrearyfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCreary County Funeral Home
48 West Highway 700
Whitley City, KY 42653
(606) 376-5358
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCreary County Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved