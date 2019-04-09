Resources
Erlanger - James Patrick Grote, age 78, a patient at Villaspring Care Center in Erlanger, KY, for several months, died Saturday, March 30.

Born February 6, 1941, to the late Raymond A. and Anna Marie Grote. He was also preceded in death by John R. Grote, Raymond H. Grote and Mary Jo Reimer. Jim is survived by Betty Engelman of Fort Wright, KY, Jane May of Florence KY, Nancy and Ron Mann of Florence, KY, and Margie and Ted Jonavic of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by 23 beloved nieces and nephews, and many great and great great nieces and nephews.

Jim attended Holy Cross High School in Latonia, KY, and lived for many years in West Hollywood, CA, prior to his return to Northern Kentucky in August of last year. Jim was well-loved by his family and many friends. He lived a full and exciting life, and his presence made every family gathering he ever attended magical.

Sincere thanks to all of the caregivers who made Jim's last few months more comfortable.

Private arrangements are being made at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019
