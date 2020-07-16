1/1
James Perry Conley
James Perry Conley

Cincinnati - August 17, 1944 - July 14, 2020

Beloved father of Ginger Goetz (Robin), Ann Gorman (Mike), and Mike Mitrovich (Nili). Survived by his brother, two sisters, five grandchildren, three nieces and a great-nephew.

Perry will be missed for his keen mind, great sense of humor and ready smile. He was a man who loved Vandy baseball, golfing and a good Trace Adkins concert. He was loved.

Memorial service postponed until a later date.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
