James Perry Conley



Cincinnati - August 17, 1944 - July 14, 2020



Beloved father of Ginger Goetz (Robin), Ann Gorman (Mike), and Mike Mitrovich (Nili). Survived by his brother, two sisters, five grandchildren, three nieces and a great-nephew.



Perry will be missed for his keen mind, great sense of humor and ready smile. He was a man who loved Vandy baseball, golfing and a good Trace Adkins concert. He was loved.



Memorial service postponed until a later date.









