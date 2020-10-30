1/1
James Purcell "Jamie" Bruckmann Jr.
James "Jamie" Purcell Bruckmann, Jr.

Charlotte, NC - James "Jamie" Purcell Bruckmann Jr. passed peacefully on October 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the age of 46 from acute heart failure related to severe pulmonary hypertension. Jamie is survived by his parents, James and Carolyn of Cincinnati; wife, Carol Anne Oakley Bruckmann; 5 children, sister, Alice Fitzgerald (Ken) of Cincinnati; three nieces; and three nephews. He attended Walnut Hills H.S., DePauw University, and Xavier University. He was a devoted high school math teacher and tennis coach at A.L.Brown HS in Kannnapolis, NC. He was a strong Christian example for many and served as a deacon and youth leader in his church. Jamie had a passion for sports, games, and family times.

Arrangements under the direction of Robertson Funeral Service Charlotte, NC. (704)752-7710




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
