James R. "Jim" Dattilo
Cincinnati - James R. "Jim" Dattilo, beloved husband of Debbie Dattilo of 25 years. Loving father of Laurie (Bob) King and the late Anna Dattilo, and loving stepfather of Kristina (Brad) McKay. Cherished grandfather of 5. Dear brother of the late Judy Feie and Jerry Dattilo. Served for 45 years with Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. Passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Age 76. Visitation Tues. Jan. 21st from 4-7PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Wed. Jan. 22nd at 10AM at Sacred Heart Church, 2733 Massachusetts Ave. (45225). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to or Sons of Italy Lodge #1191. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020