|
|
James R. Good
Cincinnati - James Good died peacefully on April 19, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Good and their two children, Rick Good (Catherine) and Cindy Herrick (Phillip). He is also survived by his granddaughters Jessie Good (Andrew Furey) and Sarah Fangman (Jamie) and by his great granddaughters Phoebe and Jane Fangman. Jim was born in Milford, Nebraska in 1929 and was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Ella Good. He attended Asbury College in Kentucky until he met and married his sweetheart Betty. Together, they built a successful independent insurance agency (The Good Agency), which specialized in providing property and casualty insurance to local churches. Visitation will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday April 23 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home located at 4389 Spring Grove Avenue followed by a Memorial Service at noon and a graveside service at 1 PM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019