|
|
James R. Hirth
Green Twp. - James R. Hirth, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Leisgang) Hirth. Loving father of Dick (Robin) Hirth, Marge (Bill) Schulman, the late Betty Ann Hirth, Bob (Kim) Hirth and Jayne (Dave) Wilburn. Loving grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 17. Devoted brother of Peachie Nagel, the late Viv Brown and the late Walt Hirth. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Wednesday (July 24) from 10am until time of funeral service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019