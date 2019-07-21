Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 Banning Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 Banning Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hirth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Hirth


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
James R. Hirth Obituary
James R. Hirth

Green Twp. - James R. Hirth, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Leisgang) Hirth. Loving father of Dick (Robin) Hirth, Marge (Bill) Schulman, the late Betty Ann Hirth, Bob (Kim) Hirth and Jayne (Dave) Wilburn. Loving grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 17. Devoted brother of Peachie Nagel, the late Viv Brown and the late Walt Hirth. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Wednesday (July 24) from 10am until time of funeral service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now