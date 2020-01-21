|
James R. Moses
Cincinnati - "Jim", son of the late Olen and Sarah (nee Eads), cousin of Martha ("Stan") Hunt , Rita Hunt and Pam (Doug) Miller, friend of Steve Rose and Kimberly A. Perkins. Jim attended Western High School in Nashville, TN and worked for the Home Aide Service as a chore scheduler. Jim passed away on Monday, January 20 at the age of 80. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Thursday, January 23 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Donations may be made to the National Rifle Association and the North Shore Animal Rescue. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020