Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Moses
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Moses

Add a Memory
James R. Moses Obituary
James R. Moses

Cincinnati - "Jim", son of the late Olen and Sarah (nee Eads), cousin of Martha ("Stan") Hunt , Rita Hunt and Pam (Doug) Miller, friend of Steve Rose and Kimberly A. Perkins. Jim attended Western High School in Nashville, TN and worked for the Home Aide Service as a chore scheduler. Jim passed away on Monday, January 20 at the age of 80. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Thursday, January 23 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Donations may be made to the National Rifle Association and the North Shore Animal Rescue. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -