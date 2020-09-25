James R. O'Hara, Sr.
Verona - James R. O'Hara, Sr., 84 years of age, of Verona, passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 24, 2020. James was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Marie and William O'Hara, Sr. He leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Janet O'Hara (nee Dusing). James was the loving father of James R. O'Hara, Jr., Karen Sullivan, Pamela Lonkard (Ronnie), Kevin O'Hara (Denise), Brian O'Hara (Rachel) and Colleen O'Hara (Ernie Baker). Proud grandfather of Josh Sullivan, Amanda Mann (Eric), Jordan Sullivan (Paige), Alyce Sullivan, Aliva Herald (Jeremy), Craig Lonkard (Kelly), Caleb Lonkard (Allison), Trent O'Hara (Mikayla), Matt O'Hara, Michael O'Hara (Maddie), Chandler O'Hara, Hunter O'Hara, and Taylor O'Hara; as well as 13 great grandchildren. James also leaves behind his brother Kenneth O'Hara (Joyce) and sister-in-law, Kathleen O'Hara; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers, William O'Hara and Eugene O'Hara, Sr.; and his sisters, Dorothy Placke-Crimmins, Sr. Esther O'Hara and Audrey O'Hara; and 2 great grandchildren Brianna Mann and Griffin Sullivan. James worked for over 30 years for the United Postal Service and when he wasn't working, he was enjoying the great outdoors. He is known for his sense of humor that was paralleled by being the best jokester and prankster. Laughter was music to his ears. Visitation will take place on Monday, September 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 29, at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 62 Needmore Street, Walton, KY 41094. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Fort Mitchell. Following the burial everyone is welcome to Sugar Ridge Family Farm, 12273 Green Road, Walton, KY 41094. Memorial contributions can be left in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
or to St. Elizabeth Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com