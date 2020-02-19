|
Dr. James R. Rich
Taylor Mill, KY - Dr. James R. Rich, age 92, of Taylor Mill, KY, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. Dr. Rich was a beloved, retired, Family Physician opening his practice in 1955 Taylor Mill and having served there for over 56 years. He was a member of Sunny Acres Methodist Church and a U.S. Navy WWII Veteran. Doc's service and contributions throughout Kentucky over the years are numerous. He was an Eagle Scout, a member of the Boone County Outdoorsmen, Ponderosa Archery Club, Golden Rod Bass Masters, League of Kentucky Sportsmen, Life Member of the National Rifle Association, National Wild Turkey Federation, Quail Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, and was the longest serving member of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission (where he previously served as Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Secretary). In 1998, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources named a 2273 acre property in Owen County to honor him entitled the Dr. James R. Rich WMA. While his accomplishments were many, his love for wildlife, his community, and his family were what he held dear. His wife, June Hardy Rich and brother, Robert W. Rich, preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, James Robert Rich (Kelly), David Ray Rich (Marie), and Sara Trauth (Eric); grandchildren, Nicole Ollberding (Dan), Ethan Trauth (Natasha), Evan Trauth (Ally Buchanan), Hannah R. Duckworth (Evan), Emma R. Burns (Nick), David G. Rich, Abigail Roll (David), Erika Forrester; great grandchildren, Waylon, Stone, Gage, and Emma; and four-legged companion, Oscar. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. His funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be at Independence Cemetery, Independence, KY. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation, P.O. Box 4115, Frankfort, KY 40604. https://kentuckywildlife.com/donations. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020