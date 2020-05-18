James R. (Jimmy) Streight
James (Jimmy) R. Streight

Winchester - James (Jimmy) R. Streight, 65 years, of Winchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his residence. James was born in Champaign, Illinois on December 1, 1954, the son of late Howard and Frances (Lehmkuhl) Streight, and raised by the late William Streight, Sr. and Jeanne Wahle(Doyle) of Milford. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by niece Becky Conzelman. He is survived by his adopted mother, Jeanne; and five brothers and sisters, Barbara Cruthfield (Larry) of Texas, Bev Beliveau (Mike) of Maine, William Streight, Jr. (Barbara) of Batavia, Steve Streight (Susan Burke) of Milford, and Ray Streight (Dee) of Texas. James also leaves behind 11 nieces and nephews and 22 great nieces and nephews. For the full obituary and more information, you can visit: www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
