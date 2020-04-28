Services
James Rash Farr


1931 - 2020
James Rash Farr Obituary
James Rash Farr

Erlanger - James Rash Farr, 89, Born March 21, 1931, in Gallatin TN, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence in Erlanger. He was a former member of the Ironworkers Local 44, Northern Kentucky Board of Realtors, Bradford Lodge, and a former member of the Professional Bowlers Association. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles David Farr and Mary Lindsay Farr (nee Rash) and sister Elizabeth Ann Peek. Survivors include his wife Marilyn Farr, son James L. Farr of Erlanger, daughters Debra Cole of Mesquite NV and Mary Lynn (Steve) Elrod of Grove City OH, brother Jerry Lee (Pamela) Fairview, TN, granddaughter Carissa (Joshua) Jewell of Hilliard, OH. and three nephews Chris, Roger, and Nathan Lee. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
