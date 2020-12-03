1/
James Ray Daniel
1931 - 2020
James Ray Daniel

Cincinnati - James Ray Daniel, age 89, passed away on December 1, 2020. James was born on July 12, 1931 in Cincinnati, OH. James is survived by his wife Mildred (nee Mills) Daniel of 68 years; children Kathy (Nelson) Wethington, Don (Jill) Daniel; granddaughter Shannon Daniel, and five great-grandchildren; sister Beulah Isaacs, brother Douglas Daniel and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Jule and Gladys Daniel; sister Helen Faye Higgenbottom; brothers Travis, John and Les Daniel. For service times please visit AMGfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
