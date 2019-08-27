|
James Ray Losey
Walton, KY - James Ray Losey, age 86, of Walton, KY, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his residence. He was a retired mechanic for Ryan Implement Company and Northern Kentucky Tractor Sales, a member at First Baptist Church in Walton, KY, and a U.S. Army Veteran. Ray was an excellent welder and enjoyed "tinkering" on projects. Many people around Walton knew if they were looking for a part or help with a project, Ray was their guy. He was big in stature, but a teddy bear and respected by all that knew him. Ray enjoyed following the Cincinnati Reds & Kentucky Wildcats, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by brother, Elmer Losey; sisters, Marjorie Avant, Deloris McNabb, and Lou Vella Roberts; grandson, Stanley Losey and son-in-law, Eddie Northcutt. He is survived by his wife (of 63 years), Priscilla Anderson Losey; daughters, Elaine Losey, Elisa Burkett (Troy), Patricia Northcutt, and Pamela Ring (Eddie); grandchildren, Jodi Clark (Ed), Heather Ring, Jeremie Ring, Jimmie Ring, Cassie Chesser, Jesse Northcutt (Samantha), and Amanda Lawson (Nick); and great grandchildren, Ian, Everett, Evelyn, Raelynn, Stanley, Sandra, Elijah, Grasie, Noah, and Avery. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 47 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094. Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Walton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Prissy's Memory Project, 134 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019