James Raymond "Jim" Simpson
Edgewood - James Raymond "Jim" Simpson, 78, of Edgewood and formerly of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his residence. Jim graduated from EKU and began his career as a high school teacher. He then moved on to the banking industry first as a Federal Bank Examiner and then as Executive VP of Newport National Bank in Newport. Jim was a member of the Campbell County Jaycees in his early banking career as well as a long-standing member of the Lion's Club. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Erlanger. In 1993, Jim founded Citizens Bank of NKY where he was president and CEO until his retirement. Jim and his wife Pat of 52 years dreamed of living in paradise and after Jim's retirement they set out on a pursuit to find their forever home in Naples, FL where they permanently landed in 2011, until after Pat's death in 2016. Jim moved back to Ft. Thomas in 2018 to be close to his beloved daughters and four grandsons. Jim was incredibly proud of his grandsons and followed them religiously through their sports involvements. Jim also loved to play golf and be amongst family and good friends. He will always be remembered as a sharp dresser and for loving and proudly wearing the color pink. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester & Frances (nee. Rankin) Simpson and his first wife, Patricia Simpson (nee. Conner). Jim is survived by his wife, Gay (nee. Quatkemeyer) Simpson; daughters, Gretchen (Joe) Geraci & Amy (Brian) Simpson-Bowling; step daughter, Laurabeth (David) Smith & Naomijo (Don) Craven; 4 grandsons, Nicolas (Ashley) Simpson and Matthew, Andrew & Nate (Taylor) Kinman; 5 step grandchildren, Dexter (Anna Claire) & Dillon (Rachel) Smith and Lee, Colin & Bryce Craven; 3 great grandchildren, Ashton, Grayson & Adelina and a step great granddaughter, Isabel Smith. A Visitation will be held from 10-1 p.m., with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 9th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Interment will take place at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Memorials are suggested to the Wood Hudson Cancer Research, 931 Isabella St., Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.